State representative: “NO PLANS” for a statewide shelter-in-place order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - California, New York and Illinois have essentially locked down more than 70 million residents through statewide stay-at-home orders in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
But one of the top members of the state General Assembly said a similar “shelter-in-place” order isn’t on the table right now for the Tar Heel State.
Kevin Corbin (R-Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon) said Saturday he spoke with Governor Roy Cooper and other state leaders through conference call. Corbin is the House Deputy Majority Whip and is currently running for the North Carolina Senate.
“I can confirm that there are currently NO PLANS for a statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order in North Carolina,” Corbin posted on Facebook. “Please share. Stay safe and be thankful we are in NC!!!”
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday morning that 137 North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Schools across the state have been shuttered through at least March 30, restaurants have been limited to take-out only and large gatherings have been banned.
In Mecklenburg and other counties, gyms have also been ordered to close.
