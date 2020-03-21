S.C. governor: shelter-in-place “not under consideration”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday that a shelter-in-place order is “not under consideration."
McMaster’s tweet comes after similar orders in California, New York and Illinois have effectively locked down 70 million residents.
“If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now,” he tweeted.
In South Carolina, 125 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
