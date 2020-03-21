S.C. governor: shelter-in-place “not under consideration”

S.C. governor: shelter-in-place “not under consideration”
Governor Henry McMaster press conference
By WBTV Web Staff | March 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 12:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday that a shelter-in-place order is “not under consideration."

McMaster’s tweet comes after similar orders in California, New York and Illinois have effectively locked down 70 million residents.

“If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now,” he tweeted.

North Carolina House Deputy Majority Whip Kevin Corbin said Saturday that after a conference call with state leaders, including Gov. Roy Cooper, there are likewise no plans for a shutdown in North Carolina.

In South Carolina, 125 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.