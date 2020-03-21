184 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina, 77 in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least 184 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest count was updated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There are now 77 cases in Mecklenburg County, an increase of 34 in the last 24 hours, according to the county’s health website.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19 due to community spread.

Last Friday, March 13, figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed just 15 cases across the state.

COVID-19 TIMELINE

At least 18 North Carolina counties have positive coronavirus cases, including the counties of Wake, Forsyth, Johnston, Harnett, Chatham, Durham, Wayne, Craven, Onslow, Lincoln and Brunswick.

According to Tryon Medical Partners, a patient of who they tested outside one of their facilities has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Tryon Medical Partners say they are opening their first remote testing location Tuesday.

An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 100 people or less.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued and executive order Tuesday that closed bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. The order also unlocked unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today I am taking down some of the barriers to unemployment benefits," Cooper said. “Grocery stores will remain open. I urge people not to go overboard. Leave some for others ...Especially for those who can’t afford to buy a lot all at once.”

