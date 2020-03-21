People flock to parks to ‘feel normal again’ during pandemic

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Riverbend Park in Catawba County had almost weekend-style crowds on Friday as people who have been staying at home all week took advantage of warmer weather and headed to the park.
There’s enough room at Riverbend for people to continue the practice of social distancing, and they did.
“We do need to continue precautions,” said Bruce Lawyer, who had come with his wife and two grandchildren.
Experts are encouraging people to get out for walks as long as they can still avoid close contact with people. Parks across North Carolina had more people than normal for a Friday. Many families with children came because all had been cooped up inside this week because of school closings.
“We just had to get outside,” said one woman.
There’s at least another week without school ahead.
