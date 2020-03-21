Nelnet suspends interest on loans, offers 60-day forbearance due to coronavirus pandemic

(WBTV) - Major student loan provider Nelnet has announced it will provide assistance to borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistance applies to Federal Direct and Federal Family Education Loan Program loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education. Relief comes in the form of a suspension of interest rates and a 60-day forbearance.
This comes on the heels of President Donald Trump saying at his news conference Friday that his administration has temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans and that he’s directed Education Secretary Besty DeVos to tell federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments, without penalty for at least the next 60 days.
“If we need more time we’ll extend that," Trump said Friday.
Those interested in requesting a forbearance can do so by visiting Nelnet.com/nelnetforms/emailus and completing the form. Those borrowers can suspend payments for 60 days.
FFELP loans that are owned by a bank, credit union or other lender are not eligible for the 0% interest rate. Nelnet says it is working with lenders to offer assistance.
