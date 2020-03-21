NC delays House Republican primary runoff due to coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The coronavirus outbreak prompted a top elections official on Friday to reschedule a Republican primary runoff for a congressional seat in western North Carolina.
State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell has moved back the primary runoff in the 11th Congressional District to June 23, from its original May date.
Republicans Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn were the top two vote-getters in the March primary.
The U.S. House seat is being vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, who has been named as President Donald Trump’s next chief of staff. Meadows announced in December he wouldn’t seek reelection.
Meadows went into self-quarantine after he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus.
