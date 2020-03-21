NC DHHS Flu
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery

Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and common law robbery.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has sentenced a mother to up to 11 years in prison nearly two years after her 6-month-old son was found dead in a Charlotte cemetery.

Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and common law robbery.

Police initially charged the mother with murder after her 6-month-old son Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found dead in a Charlotte cemetery in Feb. 2020.

Mother charged with murder of 6-month-old found dead in Charlotte cemetery

When she is released from prison, she will be on supervised probation for 36 months. If she violates probation, she will serve an additional 13-25 months in prison.

On the morning of Feb. 22, 2020, the search for missing Chi-Liam ended tragically when officers found his dead body at the Sharon Memorial Park cemetery in southeast Charlotte.

6-month-old missing boy from Matthews found dead in Charlotte cemetery

The Matthews Police Department said Chi-Liam and his mother had been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020.

Officers from the Matthews Police Department, CMPD and the Union County Sheriff’s Bloodhound Unit searched desperately in hopes they’d find the child safe. That effort ended when they found Chi-Liam’s body in the cemetery off Monroe Road just after 4 a.m.

Police reported Tamara Brown was previously arrested near Galleria Boulevard on the night of Feb. 21, 2020 for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

According to the police report, she stole a man’s iPhone and spit and bit CMPD officers. She was not in court Monday because she was transferred to IVC, or involuntary commitment.

Prior to the Feb. 21, 2021 arrest, police said she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in uptown Charlotte..

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her in February. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported after the 30-year-old mother was located she refused “to state where the child is located.”

