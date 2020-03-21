Gov. Henry McMaster allowing curbside sale of beer and wine by restaurants during COVID-19 closures

“Team South Carolina is constantly reviewing the COVID 19 situation, and all plans and contingencies to contain this virus remain on the table,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “That includes "shelter-in-place," a drastic action that other states with larger population centers have taken. It is my hope that this will not be necessary here, and I believe it to be much less likely, as long as South Carolinians follow official instructions and take recommended precautions now.”