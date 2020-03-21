Fort Bragg reports fifth positive COVID-19 case

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - A fifth positive case of COVID-19 was reported on Fort Bragg, the military installation announced Monday.
The latest case is a dependent of a military retiree, who works and resides in Cumberland County off of Fort Bragg. The person is in isolation at Womack.
The fourth case was a mid-20s dependent of an active service member who had recently traveled out of state. Both the dependent and the service member are quarantining in isolation at their home on the base.
Two of the four people who have tested positive at Fort Bragg are in their 20s.
Cumberland County and Womack Army Medical Center public health officials are collaborating on the investigation as to where the individual may have had contact with people. They will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.
The fort is going to minimum essential manning on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.