Charlotte travelers stuck in the Galapagos Islands after flights canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four friends from Charlotte are currently stuck in the Galapagos Islands after their return flight to the United States was canceled amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Brooke Bickelhaupt-Splawn, April Splawn, Lauren Cline and Charles Cline have been in the Galapagos Islands since March 11. The group planned on taking a vacation together, but the trip has been anything but relaxing.
WBTV spoke to Bickelhaupt-Splawn in a Zoom interview Friday afternoon.
“The world has never shut down like this before. We had no way to anticipate that this was gonna happen,” the stranded traveler told WBTV.
She said a few days after arriving in the Galapagos Islands, the group learned their return trip to the United States had been canceled. Bickelhaupt-Splawn said American Airlines contacted her about the cancellation and said it was unable to re-book the flight.
Bickelhaupt-Splawn said that her group had prepared to practice good hygiene on the trip because of the coronavirus outbreak, but they hadn’t planned on being stuck on an island.
"You know our family said 'be careful'. Again, we took clorox wipes and hand sanitizer and you know we're pretty optimistic in general and I was like, 'you know as long as we cannot get the virus, we'll be okay.' Never in the world did it cross our mind that we would get stuck here," explained the traveler.
Bickelhaupt-Splawn said that she and her friends are currently on the island of Santa Cruz and they are staying in an apartment.
"We're staying here. We're really not allowed to leave. We go to the grocery store once a day and buy enough food for 24 hours in hopes that we will only be here for another 24 hours," said Bickelhaupt-Splawn.
She said her wife, April, does have have medical conditions and only has enough medication to last a few more days. She said the group fears they will be forced to stay on the island for an extended period of time due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"This is not a world I'm accustomed to. This is not anything any of us have ever experienced and I don't think life's going to be the same anytime soon," said Bickelhaupt-Splawn.
She said the group has tried contacting the United States State Department several times a day hoping to get some sort of travel arrangements made. She also noted that no airlines appear to be scheduling flights to get people to and from the Galapagos Islands.
Bickelhaupt-Splawn said the group is encouraging people in the United States to contact elected leaders about the situation in hopes of getting her and her friends help.
American Airlines sent WBTV the following statement regarding stranded American travelers throughout the world:
“American Airlines has tried to give as much notice as possible to our customers. However, government restrictions outside the U.S. have occurred suddenly, impacting our ability to operate to foreign countries. American continues to work with the U.S. State Department regarding options to assist our customers, along with other U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.”
During a White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference Friday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about the dilemma of getting stranded Americans home.
“We have a team stood up at the State Department, the repatriation task force, that is working each of these instances so we’ve heard from individuals, members of congress. We’re trying to get Americans back from places where air travel has been disrupted. We’ll get it done over time. We’ll get it done successfully,” said Pompeo.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.