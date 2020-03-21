Chad Grier comes home to become the head football coach at Providence Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 3 years in South Carolina, Chad Grier is ready to come back home to Charlotte to be the head football coach at Providence Day.
In 9 seasons as a head coach, Grier has never had a losing season and has a career record of 88-19.
He started at Davidson Day in 2011 and won the first of 4 state championships in that first year. The last 3 years, he was at Oceanside Collegiate, a small charter school in McClellanville, SC. Last season, the Landsharks made it to the AA Lower State Championship game for the first time ever.
Along the way, Grier has coached a lot of great players. At Oceanside, his quarterback was Sam Hartman who is now the starting QB at Wake Forest. At Davidson Day, he helped 32 players get to college with scholarships including his son Will Grier who is now a back up QB with the Carolina Panthers.
“Will and I are very close,” said coach. “He’s gone from me giving him advice about things to him trying to give me advice. The Panthers thing makes it cool and I’m very proud of Will and what he’s accomplished.”
And while being closer to Will will be great, the biggest reason coach is coming back to Charlotte is to raise his one year old son where coach Grier grew up. Grier is a graduate of Charlotte Latin and played under legendary coach Larry McNulty.
“My whole family is from Charlotte,” said coach. “Just being able to raise him around family was huge.”
At both Davidson Day and Oceanside, they were pretty much start ups but at Providence Day, he is coming to a program that won the NCISAA Division II state title last season. And while he can’t work with his new players as of yet thanks to COVID 19, he has big plans for this potential sleeping giant.
“I’m three months behind where I need to be already. This will just put us a little further behind but this is not our first rodeo. We’ve done it from scratch a couple of times. Whatever time frame it takes us to get there won’t happen fast enough for me, but we will do it the right way.”
And if all goes right, coach plans to make PD the new giant of high school football... nationally.
“What we want to do is become the epicenter of high school football not just in Charlotte but beyond. Right now, Vance is the king of that hill, and a lot of people have earned that right like the Creek (Mallard Creek), Charlotte Catholic, and Weddington. There’s a lot of good football being played in that area, but our goal is to be the best of the best. We’re not going to hide from anybody. We are going to seek it out. Providence Day has had a nationally ranked basketball team recently and I think they would like to see that in football. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of buy in, now we got to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
