Chad Grier comes home to become the head football coach at Providence Day

“What we want to do is become the epicenter of high school football not just in Charlotte but beyond. Right now, Vance is the king of that hill, and a lot of people have earned that right like the Creek (Mallard Creek), Charlotte Catholic, and Weddington. There’s a lot of good football being played in that area, but our goal is to be the best of the best. We’re not going to hide from anybody. We are going to seek it out. Providence Day has had a nationally ranked basketball team recently and I think they would like to see that in football. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of buy in, now we got to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”