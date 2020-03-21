Cam Newton’s effect on Charlotte? He fed the homeless after Panthers home games

The number of surgeries Newton had over the last few years of his career, two on his shoulder and one on his foot in December. Injuries are what led to the end of his time in Carolina, no matter how you look at it. Everything is different if his shoulder doesn’t become a problem in 2018. Not deciding until December to get surgery done — due to trying to avoid it all together — on his Lisfranc injury led to him being more difficult to trade this offseason, especially with the limits due to the coronavirus. The significant injuries helped lead to the beginning of the end.