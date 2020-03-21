4 a.m. update - Mild today - cool tomorrow!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like the mild temps, today will be your favorite day this weekend. If you like cool temps, Sunday will be the day for you!
A cold front will be moving through today. You will be able to tell because there will be more clouds than we had on Friday. There is also a better chance for showers. It won’t be an all-day rain though. There will certainly be times when you can sneak outside. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
You will feel the difference the cold front makes temperature-wise on Sunday. It will be cloudy and noticeably cooler. Highs will only make it to the mid 50s. Again, showers will be a possibility.
A better chance for rain will arrive on Monday – especially the first half of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. There is still a chance for scattered showers both Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures start to climb again. We will reach the mid 60s on Tuesday and the mid 70s on Wednesday.
By next Thursday and Friday, we will be back to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
