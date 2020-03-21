Airline official: Piedmont Airlines plane cleaned in Charlotte after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Piedmont Airlines team was notified Friday that a passenger who flew several days earlier tested positive for COVID-19, Piedmont’s parent company, American Airlines, confirmed Saturday.
The plane was cleaned on the ground “out of an abundance of caution,” American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd said Saturday.
“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” Byrd said.
The airline said it was in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments and are coordinating with them on required health and safety measures.
American Airlines hasn’t said where the plane traveled from or whether it has flown since.
“We are not going to offer additional details, but the aircraft has been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Byrd said.
The CDC initiates contact with customers who may have been exposed, not the airline, Byrd said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.