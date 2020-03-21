Airline official: American Airlines plane cleaned in Charlotte after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte American Airlines team was notified Friday that a passenger who flew on a regional aircraft several days earlier tested positive for COVID-19, the airline confirmed Saturday.
The plane was cleaned on the ground “out of an abundance of caution,” American Airlines said Saturday.
“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” the airline said.
The airline said it was in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments and are coordinating with them on required health and safety measures.
American Airlines hasn’t said where the plane traveled from or whether it has flown since.
“We are not going to offer additional details, but the aircraft has been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines,” the airline said.
The CDC initiates contact with customers who may have been exposed, not the airline, Byrd said.
