Winthrop University extends remote instruction for rest of semester, postpones spring commencement amid COVID-19 fears

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University is moving to remote instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester and is postponing spring commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus fears.
There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at Winthrop.
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster called for all public colleges and universities in the state to determine which employees are needed to ensure classes can continue online for the rest of the semester.
University officials say all students will have the opportunity to complete their spring 2020 courses while maintaining safe and healthy precautions against COVID-19.
“Despite it being challenging, Winthrop’s strength is our family-like concern for each other and our tradition of delivering a student-centered experience,” a message on the school’s website read. “The move to remote instruction may create new and unexpected difficulties, but we will face them together. Our talented faculty and staff are working diligently to accommodate student needs and expectations.”
University officials say faculty, staff, and students should continue to monitor email and the school’s website for information regarding when residence halls will be open for retrieving belongings, access to technology while away from campus, decisions about student refunds and/or credits and other important updates.
The university is postponing its spring commencement ceremonies.
“At this time, we cannot say when or how commencement will happen, but we will rejoice in their accomplishments and honor our graduates in a way and time that is safe to do so,” the message read.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is currently investigating possible cases of the virus in South Carolina. University officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and provide guidance to faculty, staff, students, and visitors.
