UNC Charlotte commencement postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte announced that May’s commencement ceremony will be postponed amid the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus outbreak).
“Around the world and here in Niner Nation, the unprecedented disruption and increasing impact of this pandemic are unfolding at a precious time for our University - graduation, final examinations and major events,” UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois said. “At the same time, we know that our priority remains preserving and protecting the health and safety of our Niner family and continuing to support the ongoing education of our students.”
For those planning to graduate this spring, the school is considering in-person ceremony options in August or December. Those plans are expected to be finalized by May.
“Commencement is one of our most cherished traditions, and we remain fully committed to celebrating this important day when we can ensure the health and safety of our graduates and their families,” Dubois said. “This is an extraordinary situation, and we appreciate your understanding, support, and patience. The enduring spirit of Niner Nation is one of resilience, and we will get through this together.”
