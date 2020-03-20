Summerville Police Department hands out roll of toilet paper instead of tickets

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry police department is helping out its community to relieve stress from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the Summerville Police Department posted video of Officer Morris stopping a few motorists.
But instead of handing out a ticket, she gave them a roll of toilet paper.
“We understand there’s a lot of anxiety and stress out here,” Morris said. ”So in lieu of giving tickets we’re going to give some toilet paper to just relieve some stress and anxiety, and allow the community to know that we’re still here to help despite everything’s that’s going on.”
The video showed motorists happily and thankfully accepting the toilet paper.
One motorist said she was delivering some groceries for her friend’s grandmother who had a stroke.
“Thank you! I actually had my daughter bring me some extra toilet paper since I was out,” the motorist said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.