State of emergency declared in Rowan County after second positive coronavirus case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County declared a state of emergency Friday as the county confirmed its second case of coronavirus.
County officials say the state of emergency will unlock emergency funding.
A Livingstone College student tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, marking the first positive case in Rowan County, according to officials. A second case was confirmed Friday.
The Rowan County Health Department was notified Wednesday evening, and says the person is following instructions, is self-isolated, is no longer ill and no longer in the area, health officials say.
Livingstone College President Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. says the school was notified by the Rowan County Health Department that one of its students had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rowan County joins several other North Carolina counties that have delclared a state of emergency, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Caldwell and Cabarrus.
“The county is open and operational. Things may be different, but all-in-all, we are open,” county leaders said. “I ask that you pray for the county employees," officials said, as the employees work to assist the community.
School officials say the student is doing well and is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidelines set by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“Please be advised that we are also working with the Rowan County Health Department to determine others who may have been exposed to our student who tested positive,” the message read.
Jenkins says he is prepared to shut down the campus beginning Monday, March 23, through Tuesday, April 14, thus enabling the campus community to self-quarantine at home.
Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver is telling people who may have coronavirus symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call your personal physician before seeking treatment.
