Silver Alert issued for missing man believed to have dementia in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 50-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia in Rowan County.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons is asking citizens to be on the lookout for missing endangered man, 50-year-old Robert Allen Baker, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Baker is described as a white male, standing 6′0″ tall and weighing 140 pounds, with gray, balding hair and blue eyes. Officials say Baker wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans and ball cap on Fourth Street in Spencer.
Anyone with information about Baker should call the Spencer Police Department at 704-216-8500.
