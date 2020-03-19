Record-challenging temps before rain rolls in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warming trend that started earlier this week continues today with record-challenging high temperatures soaring to the middle 80s in advance of our next front. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds and there’ll be a gusty SW breeze in advance of the front as well.
Late-day showers – and even a heavier thunderstorm or two - will arrive in the mountains first before the wet weather slowly pushes into the foothills and Piedmont after the sun goes down.
Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours into Saturday morning, but any lingering rain is expected to taper off by midday Saturday before cooler area returns for the second half of the weekend.
Warm middle 70s are still in the forecast Saturday as the rain moves east before chilly 50s return on Sunday. Sunday may start dry, but rain chances will increase through the day and continue into Monday before tapering down on Tuesday.
High temperatures will be on another warming trend next week, with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, before 70s return for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
