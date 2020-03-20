Rain chances return for weekend, cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the region on Saturday, bringing isolated to scattered rain showers to the Carolinas.
Saturday will be mild before high temperatures cool into the 50s for Sunday.
Isolated to scattered rain will linger into early next week with a warming trend returning by midweek.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a few isolated to scattered rain showers developing.
Overnight low temperatures will stay mild with lows in the lower 60s.
Isolated to scattered rain showers will linger for Saturday with afternoon high temperatures around 75 degrees.
Cooler temperatures return for Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and Sunday afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s. Another round of scattered rain is expected late Sunday into Monday.
Monday will feature another round of scattered rain showers with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
A warming trend continues through the workweek next week with mid-60s on Tuesday and 70s returning Wednesday through Saturday.
Stay safe and enjoy the outdoors when you can!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.