Publix to hire thousands to meet unprecedented demands

(WBTV) - Add Publix to the list of companies hiring during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grocery store announced it is seeking to hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers.
“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”
Various positions are available at stores throughout the company’s seven-state operating area and at nine distribution centers.
The company said it encourages submissions from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work because of COVID-19.
Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.
