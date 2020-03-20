Police looking for suspect connected to deadly shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot to death in Gastonia Thursday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
The shooting was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday on Brownstone Court.
Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a second suspect charged in connection with the homicide.
Police arrested 20-year-old Justin Isaiah Bess on Friday and are currently looking for 22-year-old Hafees Yhanjuan Adams.
Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jaqualus Glover.
Police say Adams is known to drive a white 2009 Lexus IS 250 with North Carolina license plate number FHS-2898 and a blue Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate number EFC-9456.
Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000 or the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 842-5127.
