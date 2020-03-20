Person living in assisted living facility in Catawba County tests positive for coronavirus

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person residing in an assisted living facility in Catawba County tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to health officials.
Health officials say how the person got the virus is under investigation.
The patient is hospitalized and doing well in isolation, according to health officials.
“We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to mitigate potential community spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are working to identify close contacts who may be affected. We will give prompt notification to those contacts as they are identified and advise them on appropriate monitoring and testing.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within approximately six feet from a person infected with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.
Based on the information provided by the patient, Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and will determine which, if any, additional protective measures are needed for those individuals.
Catawba County Public Health is working closely with the assisted living facility where the individual resides to ensure that any contacts there are identified and notified of any measures they need to take.
Health officials did not say which assisted living facility the patient resides.
