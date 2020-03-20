Myrtle Beach mayor: Police to begin controlling crowds on beaches, no plan to close

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus epidemic continues to have an impact on communities across the country and world. The Grand Strand is no exception.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Friday that the city is not closing beaches.
“We want people to be able to get out and get sunshine and fresh air. But we will be taking other measures,” Bethune said.
The mayor noted that because of spring break, starting Friday, police will be actively on the beach controlling crowds.
Bethune also said the city is looking at every possible option to assist local businesses who have been impacted because of the coronavirus epidemic.
“We are working very closely with our Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to try to put together small business forums for small business loans,” Bethune said.
The mayor added that the city is working on plans to possibly defer payments and offer installments for paying things like business license fees and certain utilities.
“I do think this is going to be a major economic impact to this area, especially because the tourism industry is so crucial to the Myrtle Beach area," Bethune said.
The mayor noted that if the coronavirus crisis ends before summer, she believes the city is going to have a strong season, adding people will be ready to get out of their homes and have a family vacation.
“We need for people to not be afraid, to live their lives again, and we do need a quick recovery,” Bethine said.
