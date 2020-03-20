Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office suspends eviction enforcement during COVID-19 outbreak

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is suspending enforcement of court-ordered evictions at the discretion of North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
The order will remain in effect until April 17.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden had asked the courts to take action during the State of Emergency for the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
“Removing people from their homes during this crisis is simply not in the best interest of our community or public safety,” McFadden said. :I hope that this temporary delay of evictions will provide some relief to those facing hardships as we weather this pandemic.”
