McMaster orders law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on S.C. beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has directed agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on state beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The additional enforcement stems from the state of emergency McMaster previously issued.
That enforcement order declares that it is unlawful for a person to, “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer.”
“Coastal residents can responsibly maintain social distance while enjoying our state’s beaches,” McMaster said in a tweet Friday afternoon.
