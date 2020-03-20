Man shot to death in Gastonia, homicide investigation underway

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot to death in Gastonia Thursday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
Gastonia Police are investigating the shooting reported at 7:18 p.m. on Brownstone Court.
Officers say the victim, identified as 20-year-old Jaqualus Deontray Glover, died at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is under investigation and police say no further information can be released at this time.
