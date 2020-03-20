Lowe’s commits $25 million, updates operations in response to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s is changing the company’s operations and committing $25 million to product, funds and collaboration as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Starting Monday, March 23, Lowe’s is temporarily reducing store hours and closing all stores at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The company is also taking steps to protect the health and well-being of associates, including 14 days of emergency paid leave for associates who need it and extending Lowe’s telemedicine benefit.
Lowe’s has also made a $25 million commitment to support the emerging needs of associates, customers and communities. This includes $10 million in product that will be donated to medical professionals.
The company says essential items like respirators and protective gear are currently being delivered to hospitals nationwide.
The $35 million commitment also includes $1.5 million to support the COVID-19 Response Fund, launched by Foundation For the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, and other nonprofit organizations in Lowe’s hometown, the Greater Charlotte, N.C. region.
