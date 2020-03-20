How federal and North and South Carolina state income tax deadlines are changing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you prepare your federal income taxes, you’ll now have more time to file and make the payment on them.
U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that tax day will moved from April 15th to July 15th.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue had already announced it will be extending the deadline for filing and making a payment from the April 1st deadline to June 1st.
The North Carolina Department of Revenue will also be extending the deadline for filing and making a payment from April 15th to July 15th.
A spokesperson for NCDOR told WBTV:
"The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will extend the deadline for filing North Carolina individual income, corporate income, and franchise taxes to July 15, 2020. NCDOR will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, 2020, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15, 2020 deadline.
However, the NCDOR cannot offer relief from interest charged to filings after April 15th. Unless state law is changed, tax payments received after April 15 will be charged accruing interest over the period from April 15 until the date of payment."
Reg Davies, President of Accounting and Tax Services of Charlotte, says this will help people in our area.
“It will help out people who either cannot get their tax information together because of being on lockdown in their homes or on self quarantine or who are not able to work electronically," he said.
But Davies also says if you have already started, or are in a position to file on time he still recommends you do as soon as you can.
