Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The 10th game on the list is North Carolina's victory over Michigan in the 1993 national championship game. Dean Smith won his second title in a game that wasn’t settled until Michigan’s Chris Webber called a timeout the Wolverines didn’t have with 11 seconds to go. The final score was 77-71.