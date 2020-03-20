Garth Brooks to livestream concert on Facebook - and he’s taking requests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country superstar and fan favorite Garth Brooks is holding an online, acoustic concert via Facebook next week - and he’s taking your song requests.
Brooks announced the concert, which will consist of he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, Friday morning. It’s scheduled to be streamed Monday at 7 p.m.
“Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG!" Brooks wrote on Facebook. "Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG #GarthRequestLive !!!”
You can check out the online concert being streamed from Brooks’ “Studio G,” and request your favorite song, on his Facebook page here.
