First positive coronavirus confirmed in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person in Stanly County tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
Stanly County Health Department was notified of the case Friday afternoon. It’s the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Stanly County.
The patient is isolated at home and cooperating with health officials.
Health officials are identifying close contacts to see if they are experiencing symptoms that could spread.
The community is being asked to continue to follow prevention guidelines from the State and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
