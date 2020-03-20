Everyone who’s not essential must stay home, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - If your work function isn’t essential, you have to stay home.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that all employees of nonessential businesses must stay home.
“This is the most drastic action we can take,” he said.
The new measures take effect Sunday evening, he said.
On Wednesday, the governor mandated that 50 percent of non-essential workers must stay home. That was increased to 75 percent Thursday and 100 percent on Friday.
“These provisions will be enforced,” he said, adding that any business not complying will be shut down and fined.
“If your work function isn’t essential, you have to stay home,” he said.
Most at risk, he said, are people over 70 years old, with compromised immune systems, or with underlying respiratory illnesses.
“We need real diligence with vulnerable populations,” he said.
“We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe.”
The governor said his main concern is overwhelming the state’s health care system.
He said at the rate the disease is spreading, the need for hospital beds could be double the state’s supply. That’s why, he said, the state is clamping down on people’s movement and activities.
He said he’s asked hospitals across the state to assess how many beds they can possibly fit in their facilities. He said the state is also identifying possible places beds could be put temporarily.
The big need is ventilators. “That is the key piece of equipment,” the governor said.
The state is also asking businesses to start making masks and protective gowns if they can.
“We will pay a premium for these products,” Cuomo said. “If you can make them, we will give you funding to do it.”
The governor also announced a 90-day moratorium on evictions, whether residential or business.
“I know we’re going to put people out of work with what I did, I don’t want to put them out of their homes.”
The governor said everyone should stay home unless they need groceries, medicine, or other necessary supplies.
People can still walk their dogs and go outside for exercise, he said, as long as they do it alone.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.