Differences in N.C., S.C. coronavirus guidlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Guidelines for the coronavirus are changing every day to keep people from getting the disease.
People in North Carolina are getting direction from Governor Roy Cooper and people in South Carolina are getting direction from Governor Henry McMaster.
This area is unique because there are a lot of people straddling the state lines.
This has created a special problem for people living in the Bridgehamptom neighborhood. Bridgehampton is a unique place where you can literally walk from one state to the other.
Parts of the neighborhood listen to a different set of executive orders. which can create some confusion.
Lisa Cooper lives on Southmoor Lane, the first street on the South Carolina side…but she listens to the North Carolina rules.
“We’re kind of listening to whatever Charlotte’s doing," says Cooper. “We would go to Charlotte to grocery shop I had to run to CVS this morning and had to get a few things all of that’s in North Carolina for us being right here on the state line. We would definitely do what Charlotte’s doing.”
A slow down sign is where the neighbors say the state line is and Kimberly Napier lives in front of it, on the North Carolina side.
“I do live on the state line so yes obviously I want to have to follow the same rules,” says Napier.
Napier’s street, Chatsworth Court, is the last North Carolina street, but she feels people should be listening to officials higher up, like the President and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I think everyone should be on a national level. I think it would be easier to understand everything if everyone is doing the same thing,” she says.
Then there is Mary Randle whose home sits in North Carolina and yard in South Carolina.
She is paying attention to both governors and what is happening nationally, but she hopes for a joint effort between the two governors.
”I would hope the two governors come together as they’ve done with other activities to say this is what we’d like to do in a uniformed manner,” says Randle.
As far as guidelines go, North and South Carolina are pretty similar.
The biggest difference is South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for non-essential state employees to stay home and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper hasn’t. Cooper has recommended for anyone who can work from home to do so.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.