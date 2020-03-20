Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old endangered girl

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.
Samantha Christian left home early Thursday morning, deputies say. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, plaid blue and red pajama pants and tan sandals but may have changed clothes.
Deputies say she is known to frequent the Waring Hall and The Ponds areas of Summerville as well as Hanahan.
She stands 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds, has light brown hair and blue-green eyes. She has a piercing to her left nostril and usually wears her hair up in “a messy style bun," deputies say.
Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is askedto contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.
