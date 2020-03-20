Dental worker among 2 new coronavirus cases at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - Two more COVID-19 cases were announced at Fort Bragg on Friday, including a worker in the dental offices at Womack Army Medical Center, military officials said.
The base already had one case of COVID 19, but officials said late Friday afternoon that a second and third positive case of COVID-19 were reported to the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health.
One of the two new cases is a 57-year-old Army civilian “medical professional, who works in the dental department of Womack Army Medical Center,” Fort Bragg officials said in a news release.
The dental department worker was ill with the virus and was later tested at the Veterans Administration hospital.
The other new case is a 29-year-old dependent of a Service Member on Fort Bragg.
The dental worker is under quarantine at their Cumberland County home. The dependent with COVID-19 is in isolation at Womack Army Medical Center.
“Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these individuals may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing,” the news release said.
