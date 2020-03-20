David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation donates $1 to Atrium Health, Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation made a $1 million donation to leading Charlotte-area hospitals Atrium Health and Novant Health in support of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Atrium Health Foundation received $650,000 and Novant received $350,000. Atrium’s portion will be given to the newly established Atrium Health Essential Needs Fund.
The donation will be used across the Carolinas to support efforts surrounding coronavirus.
David Tepper is the majority owner of the Carolina Panthers.
Atrium Health has benefited from Tepper’s and the Panthers’ donations in the past, including significant distributions to support Levine Children’s Hospital.
As individuals are looking for ways to support Atrium Health during these uncertain times, the Atrium Health Essential Needs Fund has been established to support Atrium Health’s response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and future essential needs, as identified by the Foundation and Atrium Health.
“During these unprecedented times, it’s uplifting to have generous donors like David Tepper step forward to ensure that our community has the very best healthcare services possible,” said Armando Chardiet, president of Atrium Health Foundation. “We’re all in this together and we’re extremely thankful for those in our community coming together during times like this.”
The $350,000 gift to Novant Health will be distributed by the Novant Health foundations in Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Thomasville, Rowan and Brunswick in a manner that is still being determined.
“I’m grateful that the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation is providing funding to support the ongoing delivery of healthcare during this pandemic,” said Ann Caulkins, senior vice president of Novant Health Foundations. “This truly is a time of everyone working together for our communities.”
