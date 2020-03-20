CMS gets help to connect students while schools are closed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) officially starts online learning next week. Nearly 150,000 students will connect with their schools remotely.
School leaders say the district is ready, but some community advocates are concerned. Colette Forrest worries about students with no internet access in the home and students who struggle academically.
“How are they going to stay afloat and not just completely drown and academically fail a grade?” CMS parent Colette Forrest asked.
Forrest believes COVID-19 just emphasizes how CMS struggles with equity and ensuring schools have the resources they need to make sure all kids succeed.
“This is going to hit as it always does poor disadvantaged African Americans students,” Forrest said. “Poor White students. poor Asian students, poor Hispanic students that are already struggling academically - now they are just further behind.”
CMS Board Chairperson Elyse Dashew shares the same concern as Forrest.
“We have achievement gaps in our community,” CMS Board Chairperson Elyse Dashew said. “We have big equity issues and I do fear that what we are going through right now will make those divides greater. I do worry about that.”
Dashew is relieved the community has stepped up to help close the digital divide. It is estimated about 14% of households in Mecklenburg County have no internet access inside the home - that equals about 56,000 households. Panthers Owner David Tepper, John M. Belk Endownment, and David Belk Cannon Foundation contributed $1 million to help CMS with its COVID-19 Relief Fund. The money will provide 6,000 mobile hot spots with six months of prepaid internet services. Dashew says this shows the importance of community partnering with CMS.
“We do need our community to be connected,” Dashew said. “Whether it’s a pandemic or not.”
No word when the 6,000 mobile hotspots will be handed out but with online learning starting soon - hopefully it won’t be long. Students need it so they can continue their learning while school is out. Forrest wants CMS to be intentional about reaching out to students who are struggling and who may not be the ones who can get one of the 6,000 hotspots. Dashews says the district will reach out.
“Our teachers,” Dashew said. “Our social workers and school psychologists are rallying to adapt. They are checking in with students even when they are home. They are trying to do weekly check ins.”
While CMS figures out how to keep students online and stay up with their academics, the district says it will be better prepared to continue teaching and learning when school has to be closed. This pandemic has taught the district a lesson.
“Now that it is done I do think it will be a game changer,” Dashew said. “I do think our snow days in the future will be very different.”
