Cleveland County officials announce first coronavirus case

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County has its first resident who tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus, according to health officials.
Health officials say the person is isolated and doing well at home.
The test is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.
“I know that people are worried about this virus and I want to assure Cleveland County residents that the local health department and other community partners, including other healthcare providers, are working together to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus in our community as much as possible,” said DeShay Oliver, Cleveland County Health Department Interim Health Director.
Health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain spread.
Health officials advise people to take safe measures to prevent the coronavirus spread. That includes washing hands, staying home when sick, avoiding touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
