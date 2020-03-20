Cleveland Co. officials say previously announced coronavirus case is resident of another county

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County health officials say a coronavirus case that was previously announced as the first confirmed case in the county, is actually a resident of another county. Therefore, Cleveland County does not currently have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, the Cleveland County Health Department sent a press release saying that the individual provided a Cleveland County address when the their COVID-19 sample was collected for testing at the patient’s healthcare provider’s office.
Therefore, health officials say the positive result was reported to the Cleveland County Health Department and a Cleveland County address was documented.
However, after further investigation and follow-up conversations with the patient, health officials have determined that the individual does not live at the original address provided and is a resident of another county.
Therefore, Cleveland County does not currently have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Health officials say the local health department in the individual’s county of residency has been notified and they are conducting appropriate follow-up in regards to ensuring home isolation and contact tracing. They did not release information on what county this case actually belongs to.
“We encourage people to take the same precautions they would take if we did have a confirmed case in our county, including staying home as much as possible, especially when sick; practicing social distancing; washing hands frequently; avoiding contact with people who are sick; and covering their mouth when sneezing or coughing, says, DeShay Oliver, Interim Health Director, Cleveland County Health Department. “While this particular individual ended up not being a resident of Cleveland County, it is likely that we will have confirmed cases in the county as testing capabilities increase and we see increased spread across the state of North Carolina.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that based on the increased number of cases in the state and on national and regional trends, they believe that community transmission of COVID-19 is now occurring in communities across North Carolina.
If you are sick with fever and symptoms of respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, you are encouraged to stay home and contact your healthcare provider if symptoms persist or worsen. If you have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness and have had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have recently traveled, stay home, isolate yourself from others, and contact your healthcare provider immediately.
