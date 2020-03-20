Cleveland Co. officials say previously announced coronavirus case is resident of another county

“We encourage people to take the same precautions they would take if we did have a confirmed case in our county, including staying home as much as possible, especially when sick; practicing social distancing; washing hands frequently; avoiding contact with people who are sick; and covering their mouth when sneezing or coughing, says, DeShay Oliver, Interim Health Director, Cleveland County Health Department. “While this particular individual ended up not being a resident of Cleveland County, it is likely that we will have confirmed cases in the county as testing capabilities increase and we see increased spread across the state of North Carolina.”