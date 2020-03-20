Attorney General: Officers involved in fatal shooting at S.C. Walmart not being prosecuted

CHESTER, SC (WBTV) - Two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of a South Carolina Walmart will not face charges, the Attorney Generals office said Friday.
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on November 23, at the Walmart on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester. Ariane Lamont McCree died at the hospital a short time later.
Chester police said in November that they encountered a person, later identified as McCree, shoplifting at the Walmart and placed him in custody.
“While in custody, the suspect physically assaulted one of the officers and fled Walmart on foot. During the foot pursuit, the suspect presented a firearm resulting in two officers with the Chester Police Department discharging their firearms," police said in November.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was immediately contacted to investigate the shooting and the two Chester police officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
According to the Attorney General’s report, released on Friday, McCree told a cashier “put it on my tab” before walking out of the store with an item. He returned to the store later in the morning and was detained by off-duty officers working security at the Walmart.
The report states McCree was handcuffed and searched in the loss prevention office before security footage shows that he “barreled into the officer, opened the door of the office, and fled the building while handcuffed.”
The officer called for backup and the situation turned to a chase in the parking lot, where the Attorney General says McCree “ran at the officer and head butted him before running away again.” The report states that two witnesses then saw McCree get into a vehicle and come out with a firearm while still in handcuffs.
One of the witnesses yelled to officers that McCree had a gun, at which point McCree pointed a black and silver pistol at one of the officers, according to the report. The officer fired several shots at McCree.
McCree fell to the ground, the report states, but got back up and pointed the gun at the officer again. The officer then fired again, ran out of ammunition and called other officers for help. A second officer got to the scene and saw McCree pointing the gun toward him, and that officer also fired.
According to the report, the second officer’s body camera footage shows McCree and the officer struggling over the gun after McCree collapsed to the ground and the officer approached him. Once the officer got the gun away from McCree, he applied pressure to his chest wound until EMS arrived and took McCree to MUSC-Chester.
“It is clear from both officer and witness statements that McCree pointed his gun at the officers while handcuffed and that the officers then responded by firing their weapons at him,” the Attorney General’s office said. “Because the officers acted in self-defense and defense of others present at the scene, the Attorney General’s Office has declined to prosecute the officers.”
