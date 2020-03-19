Warm for Friday, yet much cooler by Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures will continue for Friday, before cooler temperatures return for Sunday and Monday.
Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible through next week.
Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with comfortable overnight low temperature in the 60s. Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few rain showers, as high temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 80s.
Scattered rain showers will be possible overnight Friday, with a few rain showers lingering into Saturday. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move across the region on Saturday, which will usher in cooler air for Sunday, as highs cool back into the 50s.
Cool temperatures will start off next week, with Monday high temperatures in the 50s. High temperatures will be on another warming trend for midweek next week, with highs in the 60s on Tuesday, with 70s returning for Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible through next week.
Enjoy the spring weather!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
