UofSC campuses to close through remainder of semester, virtual instruction to begin March 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at the University of South Carolina have announced that all campuses within their system will be closed through the end of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university initially extended spring break for students while monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. Classes were also expected to resume online through April 3.
University officials also announced that students attending the Columbia campus will start virtual instruction on March 23. That measure was also put in place in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Virtual instruction for students will last through the conclusion of final exams, university officials said.
Officials added that all system institutions will be closed through the end of the spring semester. Events that were set to take place at UofSC’s Columbia campus have also been canceled through the end of the semester.
Also, UofSC has postponed all commencement ceremonies in May for all campuses. Officials are looking into possibly rescheduling in-person ceremonies.
Despite the closure, limited food services will be available.
The university is also working with state officials to reimburse students for housing, meal plans, and parking.
Last week, UofSC also closed residence halls due to coronavirus concerns. Officials said students will be allowed to get their possessions from the residence halls at a later date.
