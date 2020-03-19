Union County government officials report 6 coronavirus cases, confirm community spread

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County government officials say there are currently six cases of coronavirus in the county, and they have also confirmed community spread.
On Friday around 6 p.m., the county’s Facebook page posted an end-of-day update and reported that four new cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the county’s total to six. Officials did not give any information on these people.
Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officials posted to Facebook that Union County’s Division of Public Health identified individuals who have contracted coronavirus from community spread. The CDC defines community spread as spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.
“We strongly encourage residents stay home as much as possible, avoid contact with people who are sick, and take preventative measures to stay healthy,” the Facebook post read.
On Thursday, officials reported that the second person who tested positive for coronavirus in the county was a middle-aged person who recently returned from international travel.
“Because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we anticipated additional cases,” said Dennis Joyner, Director of Public Health. “Our primary focus at this time is ensuring the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are getting any medical care needed, are in isolation, and are following other protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines to limit exposure to others.”
On Wednesday, Union County officials reported the first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
The first person who tested positive, whose name and location have not been released, is being monitored and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols, county officials say. The Union County Public Health Communicable Disease team is following up with others who may have been in contact with the individual and monitoring per CDC guidance.
“We understand the community may be concerned by a positive for the virus close to home,” said Michelle Lancaster, Deputy County Manager and Human Services Agency Director. “Our Public Health team has anticipated further spread of the virus and has prepared for this situation. At this point, we strongly encourage residents to stay informed and take every precaution recommended by the CDC to limit exposure to, and spread of, this virus.”
Health officials are identifying any contacts the person may have had in an effort to limit the exposure to others. You can check for updates on the Union County COVID-19 web page here.
