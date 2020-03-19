Temperatures continue to climb with gradual decrease in cloud cover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for a gradual decrease in cloud cover through the midday period as high pressure paves the way for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s on this first day of Spring.
The warming trend continues into Friday with afternoon high temperatures soaring to the lower 80s across the Charlotte metro area. The break from wet weather is short-lived as another rainmaker nears the WBTV viewing area late Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Expect an increase in cloud cover and the arrival of rain showers in the higher elevations as early as Friday afternoon. Few thundershowers are possible as this batch of moisture marches east into the Foothills and the Piedmont early Friday evening.
Downpours will continue through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Any lingering rain showers are expected to taper off by midday Saturday before cooler area returns for the second half of the weekend.
Highs will hit the mid-70s after the wet weather moves east of the region Saturday afternoon.
Sunday high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s ahead of another round of rain set to arrive Sunday evening carrying over into the start of the workweek.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
