Target reserves first shopping hour each Wednesday for elderly, reduces store hours

(WNCN) - Target has taken action to help ease the burden of shoppers and employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company announced that the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for elderly citizens and those with underlying health conditions.
Conversely, Target will close each store by 9 p.m. daily until further notice.
CEO Brian Cornell says the early closing will help employees restock and deeply clean stores for guests. Earlier measures that support social distancing were previously put in place by Target, such as enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services like Order Pickup and Drive Up.
Cornell added that in the face of school and other care-facility closures, back-up care will be available to all, including frontline team members.
This comes on top of Target temporarily waiving their absenteeism policy and covering quarantine and confirmed illness pay.
Benefits like paid family leave and free counseling services will continue for employees.
