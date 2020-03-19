SC servers, others can get 6 weeks unemployment pay without applying for other jobs

(Jeff Wilkinson/ McClatchy Publishing) - Restaurant workers and others who are temporarily out of work because of coronavirus can receive six weeks of unemployment benefits from the state without having to search for another job. But only if their employers apply for it.
Employers who have a temporary shutdown, such as South Carolina’s restaurants and bars during the coronavirus crisis, can apply for the benefits for their workers who have been laid off or had their hours cut back.
The program is separate from standard unemployment insurance. And it extends to workers in others businesses, like Belk, that have temporarily closed.
But Bobby Williams, chairman of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, said employers will have to be diligent. The process is complicated, and the link to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce program is being a bit overwhelmed.
“It’s a little difficult to navigate,” said Williams, who is the CEO of the local country cooking chain Lizard’s Thicket. “There are so any people trying to apply its hard to get in.”
The State has reach out to SCDEW officials.
On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closing of all dining rooms in the state to help stem the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. He urged restaurants to ramp up curbside pickups, takeouts and deliveries.
The city of Columbia has also dedicated parking meters at restaurants for those alternative services.
Some fast food restaurants began closing their dining rooms nationally on Tuesday. But unlike fast food restaurants and other eateries with drive-thru windows or curb service, fine dining restaurants are closing altogether because their fare does not conform to takeout or delivery.
“They are not set up for it,” said Williams, who is also president of the Columbia Restaurant Association.
Restaurateur Kristian Niemi said Tuesday that he is shutting down all service at his Bourbon and Black Rooster establishments in Columbia. And Williams said other fine-dining establishments are as well.
Niemi said Tuesday he has applied for the temporary state program.
According to SCDEW:
Employers can request permission to file claims on their workers’ behalf and are eligible for up to six weeks of benefits for affected employees. During that time the workers don’t have to look for another job.
The employer needs to contact SCDEW’s unemployment insurance department and sign an agreement letter. Then they are required to report any earnings the employee may have received during the particular week filed.
They also must submit an electronic file to the department each week by logging in.
The claim must be submitted after the week of layoff is over but within 14 days of the claim week ending date. To access tutorials and guides for the system, visit the department’s Employer’s Bridge to Benefits page.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.