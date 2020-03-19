S.C. race track decides to proceed with Saturday race despite coronavirus outbreak

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A speedway in South Carolina now says they will have a race Saturday despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Lancaster Motor Speedway posted to its website and on social media that it would return to racing Saturday March 21.
The website states that “admission will be $13 in the grandstands and $25 in the pits with Kids 12 and under free.”
According to the website, officials say they have spoken with local officials concerning coronavirus (COVID-19).
“They have informed us that we would not be breaking any laws if we proceeded with Saturday nights event. Local officials have given as the go ahead to race as scheduled on March 21st,” the statement on the website reads.
On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he was prohibiting organized events of 50 or more across the state. He also announced that all restaurants and bars must close their dine-in service starting Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.